FOLLOW THE GAME: Astros take on Yankees in Game 4 of ALCS

NEW YORK - The Astros are looking to take a commanding lead in the American League Championship Series as they take on the Yankees in the Bronx on Thursday.

Houston holds a 2-1 series lead ahead of Game 4.

The fourth game of the series was initially scheduled for Wednesday, but rain forced the game to be postponed until Thursday.

Games 4 and 5 will be played in New York on Thursday and Friday. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday.

Zack Greinke will toe the rubber for the 'Stros in Game 4 while Masahiro Tanaka gets the nod for the Yanks.

It's essentially a rematch of Game 1 of the series, which New York won 7-0.

Greinke tossed six innings and allowed three runs. He struck out six and allowed seven hits while walking none.

Tanaka, on the other hand, was excellent in the first game of the series. He struck out four and walked one in six innings of one-hit shutout ball. The New York bullpen slammed the door on the Astros with three scoreless innings.

