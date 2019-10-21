Does the 'Be Someone' sign now really say 'Be Altuve?'

HOUSTON - A photo that shows Houston's iconic "Be Someone" sign repainted to say "Be Altuve" has been going viral on social media, leaving many Astros fans wondering if the image was real or it was created with Photoshop.

We had to see it with our own eyes, therefore KPRC drove by around 3:30 p.m. Monday to check out the artwork, and it turned out that the image was indeed created using the magic of Photoshop.

Although some Houstonians loved the idea, others thought the original art work should remain the same.

"Okay, yeah that’s cute but make sure you switch it back though," wrote Facebook user Joshua Williamson.

"If you're going to be someone, Altuve is not a bad choice," wrote Twitter user Brian Perroni.

José Altuve, Houston Astros second baseman, gave the team their ticket to the World Series following his walk off homer in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees.

