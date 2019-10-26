Did the nation's capital troll Space City by having Buzz Aldrin throw the first pitch of Game 3?

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 25: Buzz Aldrin throws out a ceremonial pitch prior to Game Three of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob…

HOUSTON - With a 2-0 lead, the Washington Nationals are playing their first home game of the World Series against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The first two games of the series were played at Minute Maid Park and the Astros brought out Houston Texans' J.J. Watt and Houston-native Olympian Simone Biles to toss the first ceremonial pitches.

Friday night, two former Nationals players, Chad Cordero and Brian Schneider, threw first pitches, but before either came out, NASA astronaut Col. Buzz Aldrin took the mound.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 25: Buzz Aldrin throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game Three of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019 in Washington, DC.…

Needless to say, Aldrin holds a special place in Houstonians' hearts as one of the members of the Apollo 11 crew and the second man to walk on the moon. This year, we all celebrated Aldrin's huge achievement during the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission in July.

Of course, we're glad Aldrin, a national hero, was invited to throw a ceremonial first pitch. But was this a subtle dig at Houston?

Aldrin gave nothing away when he stepped up to the mound. He wore a tie and suspenders emblazoned with the stars and stripes but no obvious signs of supporting either team. His Twitter gave nothing away either, even as he posted multiple times about being at the game.

How do you like my Speedy Buzz Ball?! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/2E4WQoYrGT — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) October 26, 2019

Either way, we will always love Aldrin and respect everything he's achieved for this country and for mankind.

We have a ton of Astros' content including schedules, analyses and where you can go to watch the games with other fans. You can find all that and more here. #TakeItBack

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.