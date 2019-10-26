Did the nation's capital troll Space City by having Buzz Aldrin throw the first pitch of Game 3?

HOUSTON - With a 2-0 lead, the Washington Nationals are playing their first home game of the World Series against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
The first two games of the series were played at Minute Maid Park and the Astros brought out Houston Texans' J.J. Watt and Houston-native Olympian Simone Biles to toss the first ceremonial pitches.
Friday night, two former Nationals players, Chad Cordero and Brian Schneider, threw first pitches, but before either came out, NASA astronaut Col. Buzz Aldrin took the mound.
Needless to say, Aldrin holds a special place in Houstonians' hearts as one of the members of the Apollo 11 crew and the second man to walk on the moon. This year, we all celebrated Aldrin's huge achievement during the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission in July.
Of course, we're glad Aldrin, a national hero, was invited to throw a ceremonial first pitch. But was this a subtle dig at Houston?
Aldrin gave nothing away when he stepped up to the mound. He wore a tie and suspenders emblazoned with the stars and stripes but no obvious signs of supporting either team. His Twitter gave nothing away either, even as he posted multiple times about being at the game.
Either way, we will always love Aldrin and respect everything he's achieved for this country and for mankind.
