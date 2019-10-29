Daniella Rodriguez takes revenge on Carlos Correa after he posted an image of her sleeping

teamcjcorrea / daniellardzz

HOUSTON - After Carlos Correa posted a picture to his Instagram story of his sleeping fiancée Daniella Rodriguez, she's getting even.

Correa teased his soon-to-be bride on Instagram. Rodriguez fell asleep during the plane ride from D.C. to Houston.

Instagram / Carlos Correa

What Correa didn't consider was the first to go to bed, is likely the first to get out of it. Rodriguez took this hilarious picture of Correa in the morning.

Instagram / Danielle Rodriguez

With one eye appearing to be slightly open, its unsure how he didn't catch her in the act.

Correa proposed to Rodriguez on the field minutes after winning the World Series in 2017 at Dodgers Stadium.

The couple's wedding is set to take place Dec. 7 in the Dominican Republic.

