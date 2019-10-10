COLE front coming through Houston: Best Astros fans' predictions, Game 5 cheer on social media

Gerrit Cole #45 of the Houston Astros pitches in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on August 10, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Houston Astros fans are fired up on social media Thursday morning with a variety of predictions and enthusiastic reactions to a Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Many are making tentative predictions and steering well clear of any overly-ambitious language to ward off any bad karma, and others are just celebrating the team and sending their hopes -- and prayers -- toward the team's players.

Here are some of the best social media predictions and reactions we're seeing ahead of today's big game.

I predicted the #Astros as #WorldSeries champs before the season ever started. The Rays are giving them quite a pesky little fight. Going to be an exciting game 5 today, but I think Cole will get it done. Astros win this one. — Austin Eldridge (@AustinOnAir56) October 10, 2019

This has been me since 3:30am thinking about the #Astros. Can we just drop 6 in the first and just beat these Rays down, please?? #TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/KlWTqwHUot — Htowntakes (@htowntakes) October 10, 2019

I can only be honest here on the Twitterverse. I had a horrible dream that the #Astros lost the game today. I am going to wear all the good juju gear I own, but I think the dream was a premonition.



Tampa Bay 4 Astros 1 — Jays (2/11) (@johnstjh) October 10, 2019

Today is do or die #takeitback #astros I just really want them to come out and play ball. At least show up. Lol — carlos flores🍺+🌮=😁 (@carflo77) October 10, 2019

When the #Astros get that third out in the ninth and are officially the winners of their own division series, I'll go ahead and talk about the Dodgers. But only when/if that happens. pic.twitter.com/tgIqztScBt — Mike of House King (@Zepp1978) October 10, 2019

I know you're not a meteorologist, but what do you think the chances of a Cole front coming through tonight? @adamclanton #astros — Chris Sauceda (@ChrisSaucedas) October 10, 2019

Dear Astros Fans, Wear your @astros orange and send all your prayer, positive vibes and thoughts to all of our players and coaches! Let them know we've got their backs and are cheering for them! #TakeItBack #houstonastros #Astros — Diana Hejtmanek (@dianahejtmanek) October 10, 2019

Dodgers losing is a huge wake up call for the #Astros. But don't be shook. Man up tonight and #TakeItBack 👏👏👏 — Jason Tarn (@jasontarn) October 10, 2019

And we made our own prediction here at KPRC 2:

