Cleveland mom 2-for-2 on Astros World Series babies

HOUSTON - A Cleveland mom is celebrating the birth of her second Astros World Series baby.

Alexis Sisney gave birth to Josey Lynn Bounds on Tuesday, on the same day as Game 6 of the World Series. The infant arrived days before her November due date by cesarean section.

Sisney said she was hopeful Tuesday that Josey would bring the Astros luck against the Washington Nationals.

"My dad says she was their good luck charm and when they didn't win he said, 'OK. Let's put her back in,'" Sisney said.

Josey wore her lucky Astros onesie Wednesday, in hopes that the team can clinch the World Series during Game 7.

When the Astros won their first championship on Nov. 1, 2017, big brother William was born. He was originally scheduled to arrive the day before.

"I don't really watch baseball and know too much about it," said the mother of two. My mom was like, 'Oh, my God! You had a World Series baby.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about? What's a World Series baby?'"

Sisney is now two for two.

"All these people on Facebook were like, 'She needs to keep having babies.' I'm like, 'No. We're done. Second C-section. We're done,'" she said.

Sisney said she named William after his father and Josey after her late uncle.

