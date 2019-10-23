Cheer on the Astros at World Series watch parties around Houston

The Houston Astros took on the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Oct. 22, 2019.

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are in the World Series and ready to take it back. Fans are invited to cheer on their hometown team at watch parties hosted by Minute Maid Park and downtown bars.

Here's a list of where you can go.

Minute Maid Park

501 Crawford St, Houston

Minute Maid Park is hosting watch parties for every away game. The pregame show and Astros game will be shown on the stadium's large video screen as well as outside of the stadium on the Plaza on Crawford St. The event also includes appearances from Shooting Stars and Orbit. Gates for the event will open two hours prior to first pitch unless otherwise noted. Entry will not be permitted after two hours after the first pitch. All only vouchers for the World Series away games have been claimed however day-of vouchers will be available at the gates of Minute Maid Park.

Bovine & Barley

416 Main St, Houston

Extra Credit Rooftop Bar on Calhoun

4702 Calhouns Rd, Suite 200, Houston

Extra Credit Rooftop Bar is located on the University of Houston campus. Drink specials will be offered. Extra Credit also serves a full menu with a variety of shareables and dinner plates.

HTX Fan Tavern

1800 Texas St, Houston

HTX Fan Tavern is an indoor/outdoor bar located directly across from Minute Maid Park. The sports bar offers drink specials and has a street taco vendor on site. Exclusive Astros merchandises designed by Diversity Clothing Co. is available for purchase.

Lucky’s Pub

801 Saint Emanuel St, Houston

Lucky's Pub will have the game on everywhere you turn. The bar has five projection screens, 60 HD flat screens and two jumbotrons. Several food vendors will be onsite, including: The Burger Joint, Elote N Chill, Wokker Food Truck, #HotDogTacoExpress and Sticky's Chicken. EaDo Shirt Co. selling all their custom Astros merchandise.

Tikila’s

2708 N. Shepherd Dr, Houston

Tikila’s will host World Series watch parties. The cocktail bar is good for groups and offers outdoor seating. Fans can take advantage of happy hour and drink specials. Tikila's advertises a patio party for Game1 and a steak night for Game 2.



