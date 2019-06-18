Castillo pitches two-hit ball into 7th, Reds beat Astros 3-2

Wade Miley #20 of the Houston Astros reacts while walking off the field after a rain delay was called in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 17, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe…

CINCINNATI - Nick Senzel returned from an eye injury and drove in a pair of runs Monday night, Luis Castillo pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds held on for a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros.

The Reds got the better of a reunion of once-familiar foes that rarely play each other anymore.

Houston's 845 all-time games against Cincinnati are by far its most against any opponent. The Astros are visiting Cincinnati for the first time since 2012. They're 40-36 all-time at Great American Ball Park.

The game was delayed 52 minutes in the bottom of the third inning because of a storm, and a double rainbow formed as the skies cleared. Both starters returned and struggled with their control. Castillo (7-1) did the better job escaping trouble.

He allowed a pair of singles but walked a career-high six batters, leaving with two on and no outs in the seventh. Shortstop Jose Peraza's throwing error let in a run, and Michael Brantley doubled home another.

Closer Raisel Iglesias escaped an eighth-inning threat when Tony Kemp grounded out with runners on second and third. Manager David Bell made an unorthodox move to finish it, yanking Iglesias and bringing in Michael Lorenzen with a runner aboard to get the last two outs and his third save.

Wade Miley walked three in the fifth inning, setting up a three-run rally . Senzel singled home two, and Eugenio Suarez's single completed the rally. The left-hander gave up four hits and a season-high four walks in 4 1/3 innings around the delay.

Senzel was back in the lineup after missing a game with an eye injury. He fouled a pitch that bounced and hit him just above the left eye on Saturday, requiring three stitches. The eye was too swollen for him to play Sunday.

SCOOTER'S RETURN

Second baseman Scooter Gennett began a rehab assignment Monday, going 0 for 2 with a walk at Class A Daytona. He's recovering from a severe groin injury in spring training that has sidelined him all season. Gennett was the Reds' top hitter over the last two seasons.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Outfielder George Springer took live batting practice Monday, his next step in recovering from a strained left hamstring.

Reds: Left-hander Alex Wood will throw batting practice Tuesday and again over the weekend. If he comes through it without issue, he'll start a rehab assignment next week. Wood has been sidelined since spring training with a back injury.

UP NEXT

Astros: Justin Verlander (9-2) is 1-0 in three June starts with a 2.95 ERA. He allowed two runs in six innings of his only career start against the Reds.

Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) is 1-0 in two June starts with a 1.69 ERA. He's never faced the Astros.

