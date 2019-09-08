By the numbers: Justin Verlander's post no-hitter performances

Justin Verlander reacts after throwing a no-hitter at the end of the ninth inning during an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 01, 2019, in Toronto, Canada.

HOUSTON - Houston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander is just one of six MLB players to ever throw at least three no-hitters.

Saturday's start against the Mariners was Verlander's first game on the mound since his no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this month.

Let's take a look how he's done in the game following a no-hit effort.

2007

The no-hittter: June 12 - 12 K, 4 BB in a 4-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

The game after: June 17 - 6 IP, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K in a 7-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Analysis: Verlander didn't have his best start but was solid enough against a really good Phillies team to help the Tigers get a win.

2011

The no-hitter: May 7 - 4 K, 1 BB in a 9-0 win over the Blue Jays.

The game after: May 13 - 8 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 7 K in a 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Analysis: Same dominant Verlander. He followed up his no-no with a great effort and only allowed two hits in eight innings in another win.

2019

The no-hitter: Sept. 1 - 14 K, 1 BB in a 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.

The game after: Sept. 7 - 7 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K in a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Analysis: Very similar to 2011, Verlander went out and dominated again. He more than likely locked up the Cy Young after his no-hitter, but there's nothing wrong with solidifying it with consistent one-run efforts. Verlander's ERA is now 2.52.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.