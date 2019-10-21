Brokers bombarded by Astros fans looking for World Series tickets

HOUSTON - The scramble is on to get the hottest ticket in town: a seat inside Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.

Ticket broker Kayla Ramsey of Midtown Tickets said her phone has been ringing nonstop since Saturday night.

"Right now, it's about $400 just to get in standing room," Ramsey said. "Seats are about $500, Anything lower level is about $800 to $1,000."

According to Seat Geek, demand for tickets to see the Astros play in this year's World Series is up 15% over the team's 2017 appearance, but prices are lower.

"Right now, the average ticket is around $950 which, in comparison to 2017, that was $200 to $300 higher," said Chris Leyden, of Seat Geek. "So if you're an Astros fan who didn't make it two years ago, this is a pretty good deal."

Experts said if prices are out of reach right now, keep checking back, even right up to first pitch.

Fans should also beware of scam artists selling fake tickets. Experts said fans should avoid buying from scalpers, on Craigslist and other similar websites.

