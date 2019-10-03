How to get Astros playoff tickets after they've sold out

Tickets are limited to the ALDS, as the Houston Astros take on the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 1 is Friday and the Astros reported tickets have sold out. There's still a chance to purchase tickets — but you'll likely have to turn to the secondary market to find them.

Ticket brokers, as well as websites such as StubHub, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats are a few options where you could find tickets.

A broker offered suggestions Thursday on what you should and shouldn't do as you navigate the secondary market.

"We have lots of seats available for tomorrow: standing room, 400 level, 300 level, there's not many in 200 level left," said Kayla Ramsey, of Midtown Premium Tickets.

What's better: Websites or in-person brokers?

While the ease of a website may be tempting, Ramsey suggests buying tickets from an in-person broker.

"I think definitely go somewhere where you can talk to somebody, actually look at a map," Ramsey said.

Why?

Sometimes websites can be tricky, Ramsey said, especially if you're not used to purchasing tickets from one.

"When you look online you see all these sections. All these rows. All these prices. Some of the price are for the same seats, like $100 more than the other seats and it makes no sense," Ramsey said.

How should you pay: Cash or card?

"Use your credit card, where you can get a receipt and if anything arises you can dispute the charge," Ramsey said.

What about online classifieds like Offer Up or Craigslist?

Ramsey doesn't recommend buying tickets from classifieds websites. However, if you do, she said, "make sure to ask [the seller] for the receipt where they got the tickets the price that they are legit, and they got them from the Astros box office, perhaps," Ramsey said.

Bottom line — Do your homework

"If it's too good to be true, it usually is. If somebody is listing tickets for $100 under the going price or the market value, I would say stay away," Ramsey said.

