How you can buy bricks from Habitat For Humanity ReStore with Gerrit Cole's name on them

HOUSTON - A local store is selling bricks with Gerrit Cole's name on them for every strikeout the Houston baseball star makes in a game.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore - located in northwest Houston celebrated Cole's seven strikeouts in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Yankees.

We are keeping count of Gerrit Cole's strikeouts with these antique "Cole" bricks at the ReStore. He struck out 7 in yesterday's game! Go Houston Astros! Come see us! 13350 Jones Road Houston, Texas 77070. Posted by ReStore-Habitat for Humanity Northwest Harris County- Houston,Texas on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

"The 'Cole' stamped antique bricks are a rare item here and we were using them to celebrate our enthusiasm and support for the Astros in their playoff run," Reps for ReStore commented in response to one user.

ReStore is selling approximately 100 bricks for $7 each at their store in northwest Houston.

"These are most often sought after in quantities of one by people looking to have a brick with that name stamp," Reps for ReStore commented. "Sometimes they are used as an individual piece of decor or featured in the center of an accent wall or column made of brick."

