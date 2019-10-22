Bitter much? Yankees fans 'congratulate' Astros in a very New York way

HOUSTON - Houstonians have been having a lot of fun with memes after the Houston Astros eliminated the Yankees from advancing to the World Series in ALCS Game 6.

Jimmy Kimmel decided to have some fun by giving Yankees fans a chance to congratulate the Astros on making it to the 2019 World Series.

Although the Astros sent the Yankees home Saturday night, the fans expressed their personal thoughts about Jose Altuve, the Astros and the city of Houston -- can we say bitter much?

Check out the video below:

See how Houstonians owned the New York Yankees and their fans:

