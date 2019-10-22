Bars near Minute Maid Park gearing up for Astros fans

HOUSTON - Bars near Minute Maid Park are cashing in on the Houston Astros' postseason success.

Several bars in east downtown, better known as EADO, are gearing up for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night and are anticipating a big night in revenue.

Lucky’s Pub is hosting a watch party starting at 3 p.m. Workers are expecting about 8,000 fans to attend throughout the day.

“We have a kid's zone across the street for families," said Lucky's Pub manager Jason Pena. "This side is going to be 21 and up. We have two big screens, and we have DJs."

Pena said the bar makes about as much as $80,000 a night when the Astros are playing at home during the postseason.

"It's up there," Pena said. "It's probably about four times what we normally do."

Pena believes the bar's proximity to the Juice Box is what helps bring in fans, who may not have a ticket but are looking to be close to the action.

Neighboring bars like Lil Woodrow EADO is also experiencing a boom in business.

"From a fan's standpoint, we want a sweep for sure," said Lil Woodrow's manager Reis Schroder. "It's going to be kind of tough with the Nationals pitching staff but I think we want a sweep. From a business standpoint, I’ll take any sales day I can get."

Schroder said Lil Woodrow’s will be open for business at noon Tuesday and is ready for the big crowd.

"It's just making sure everyone is well-rested, making sure we have all hands on deck for staff, beer and liquor ordering," Schroder said. "You know we double stock and triple stock for everybody to come in."

