Astros' Yuli Gurriel riding hot streak before All-Star break

Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros hits a walkoff home run in the tenth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on June 28, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Astros begin a three-game series at Minute Maid Park with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim to close out their slate of games prior to the All-Star break, which begins on Monday.

Houston is on a five-game winning streak – its fourth winning streak of five games or more this season -- and the Astros once again have opened up a sizable lead in their division. They lead the American League West by 7 1/2 games over Oakland and 8over Texas.

Infielder Yuli Gurriel has been red-hot at the plate recently and helped drive the Astros offense. He's on an eight-game hitting streak that includes a pair of walk-off hits.

He belted a solo home run in the bottom of the 10th inning against Seattle on June 28. He followed that game-winning hit with another one the very next night, again in the 10th inning, when he doubled home Michael Brantley.

He's hitting .424 in his last eight games, while slugging an incredible 1.060, thanks largely to the six home runs he's hit in that span.

The first of those six home runs came June 23 against the Yankees, which helped the team snap a six-game losing streak. Houston has now won seven of its last nine.

