Astros Yordan Alvarez, Gerrit Cole earn AL monthly awards

HOUSTON - Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole has been named American League Pitcher of the Month for June and outfielder/designated hitter Yordan Alvarez has been named AL Rookie of the Month for June.

Cole Train

Cole was 3-0 in his six starts in the month with a 1.89 ERA and 49 strikeouts in his 38 innings pitched.

He currently leads the AL in strikeouts with 161 in 109.2 innings of work and his 13.21 strikeouts per 9 innings is the best rate in the majors. Cole was named to his third All-Star team on Sunday.

It’s the second Pitcher of the Month Award for Cole. He won the National League award in April 2015 as a member of the Pirates.

The last Astros pitcher to win the monthly award was Justin Verlander in May 2018.

Air Yordan

Alvarez led all AL players in both OPS (1.139) and slugging percentage (.733). In his 16 games in June, he hit .317 with seven home runs and 21 RBI.

He made history when he became the first player to tally seven home runs and 16 RBI in his first 12 games and is just one of five players ever to reach 21 RBI in his first 16 games.

He tied the MLB record for homers (7) in his first 12 games.

His 30 home runs overall on the season, seven with Houston, 23 with the Round Rock Express (AAA), are second in all of baseball to Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich’s 31 homers.

Alvarez is the eighth Astros player to earn Rookie of the Month honors and the first since teammate Yuli Gurriel in July 2017.

