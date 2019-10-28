Astros

Astros win 7-1 in Game 5, taking the lead in the World Series 3-2

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros won Game 5 to take the lead in the World Series with three wins over the Nationals two. The final score is 7-1.

Houston will need one more win to take the ring and Game 6 and (if required) Game 7 will be played at Minute Maid Park. 

