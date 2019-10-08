LIVE BLOG: Astros turn to Verlander in potential closeout ALDS Game 4

2019 Getty Images

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - The Astros are hoping Justin Verlander will be able to lead them to an American League Division Series win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

The 'Stros lost Game 3 in grand fashion on Monday, falling to the Rays 10-3.

Houston leads the series 2-1 and can advance to the ALCS with a win on Tuesday night.

The Yankees are waiting to see who they will face in the American League Championship Series after sweeping the Twins in the other half of the ALDS.

