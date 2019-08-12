Astros to open 2020 season at home, take on NL East in interleague play

Robinson Chirinos #28 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Yordan Alvarez #44, Michael Brantley #23 and Yuli Gurriel #10 after hitting a grand slam in the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park on June 14, 2019 in…

HOUSTON - Your Houston Astros will start the 2020 regular season at home.

The Astros will host the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on March 26-29 for the franchise's 59th season.

The 'Stros will host the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park on April 7-8 and the Philadelphia Phillies on July 7-9.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will visit Houston early in the season, with the Yanks in town May 15-17 and the Red Sox here May 29-31.

The Lone Star Series with the Texas Rangers will happen June 9-11, June 26-28 and Aug. 21-23.

Houston also hosts the Arizona Diamondbacks Aug. 4-5 and the Miami Marlins Sept. 1-3 for interleague play.

The last homestand of the season will feature the Angels and Baltimore Orioles from Sept. 14-20.

The Astros close out the regular season on the road against the Yankees and the Atlanta Braves from Sept. 21-27.

Ticket sale dates will be announced at a later time.

For more information on 2020 season tickets, go to www.astros.com/seasontickets.

Here's the complete 2020 regular season schedule:

