Astros super fan is raffling Row 1 tickets to Game 6 to raise money for baby who nearly drowned

We've introduced you to Astros super fan Nguyen Le in the past. He wears, lives, and travels to show his support for his favorite team. He is here in D.C. with family for Games 3 through 5 of the World Series — and although he's seen a lot of Astros baseball — nothing has quite moved him like a major moment in Saturday's game.

Alex Bregman's grand slam homerun last night actually moved Le to tears. But not simply because it was a thing of beauty. The homerun basically guaranteed there would be a Game 6 back in Houston.

"Game 6 was important because now we can raise money for Baby Dylan," says Le.

KPRC Nguyen Le was brought to tears after Alex Bregman's grand slam during Game 4 as he is trying to raise money to help raise money for a baby's recovery after he nearly drowned a few months ago.

Baby Dylan — the young child of a co-worker — nearly drowned this past March. Doctors gave him only months to live, but Dylan has made remarkable progress in his therapy. But medical expenses for his family are overwhelming and Le decided to raffle two Row 1 tickets to Game 6 to raise money for Dylan's continued rehabilitation.

"The tickets are worth about $5000 if I were to sell it on the secondary market," Le said. "But I just felt like it would be more meaningful, more helpful for the family."

So a homerun that breathed new life into the Astros will help Baby Dylan get a little closer to more normal life through therapy. Like Le's favorite team, Dylan knows how to fight.

"The doctor gave him six months, but he's battling still," Le says. He's fighting for his life."

The raffle has raised more than $25,000 so far. The winner of the raffle will be announced tomorrow.

You can donate to Baby Dylan's GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.