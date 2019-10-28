Astros-Nationals Game 5 breasts flasher apparently banned from MLB ballparks

Gerrit Cole #45 of the Houston Astros reacts against the Washington Nationals in Game Five of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 27, 2019 in Washington, DC.

HOUSTON - One of the women who showed her breasts during Game 5 of the World Series as Gerrit Cole pitched Sunday night has announced on Twitter that she's been banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums via an apparent letter from an MLB official.

KPRC 2 is working to independently verify the letter's authenticity with the MLB. There are questions about how the message was conveyed, and just hours after the incident. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Twitter user Julia Rose, who flashed television cameras with another woman, was promoting a business called Shagmag. In a tweet following the incident, she also mentioned the stunt was to raise awareness of breast cancer.

The video and text tweets contain profanity, which KPRC has decided to not include in this article.

The letter shown on Rose's Twitter account is dated Sunday and is shown on MLB letterhead. It says:

On October 27, 2019, you attended World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business. You were also part of a scheme in which you induced others to expose themselves to promote the business.

You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely.

Sincerely,

David L Thomas

Vice President

Security and Ballpark Operations

Office of the Commissioner

Major League Baseball

Video of the incident was widely circulated online.

Rose tweeted "Guilty as charged" to a tweet showing the flashing incident captured from the television broadcast.

However, a few hours later, she shared a one-word expletive with a photo of the apparent letter from the MLB.

On her Twitter account, Rose touts that she's been thrown out of other facilities, such as an amusement park.

Cole was seemingly unfazed by the incident, leading the Astros to victory against the Nationals, 7-1. The Astros lead the series 3-2.





