The Houston Astros faced the Washington Nationals during Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston n Oct. 23, 2019.

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros lost the second game of the World Series to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday 12-3.

The Nationals scored a total of six runs in the seventh inning and three in the eighth inning.

Yuli Gurriel hit a homerun in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Astros their third run.

