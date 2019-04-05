Astros host A's in home opener

HOUSTON - Your defending division champion Houston Astros play their home opener Friday night against the Oakland Athletics.

The Astros (2-5) have gotten off to a sluggish start and are fourth in the American League West division, right behind the third-place A's (6-4).

Houston has won back-to-back division titles, including the 2017 World Series championship, while Oakland lost the Wild Card game to the New York Yankees last season, the team's first playoff appearance since 2014.

FIRST PITCH:

Houston; Friday, 7 p.m. CDT

PITCHING PROBABLES:

Athletics: Frankie Montas (1-0, 1.50 ERA) Astros: Collin McHugh (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

LINE:

Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Astros went 46-30 in division games in 2018. Houston hit 205 total home runs with 3.1 extra base hits per game last year.

The Athletics finished 38-38 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Oakland averaged 8.7 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game last year. The Astros won the season series 12-7 in 2018.

