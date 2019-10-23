With World Series in town, Airbnb sees spike in Houston

Airbnb/CNN

HOUSTON - Lots of fans are flying into the Bayou City for the World Series putting lodging in high demand.

Airbnb estimates it will earn $3.2 million in supplemental income from nearly 5,500 guests expected to arrive in Harris County for Games 1 and 2, according to Samuel Randall, a Public Affairs representative for Airbnb.

That is an increase since the last time Houston hosted the World Series.

Houston-area Airbnb hosts made around $1.9 million over a weekend in 2017. Approximately 4,200 guests arrived for the baseball finale weekend two years ago.

