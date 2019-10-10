15 amazing photos of fans showing off their Astros tattoos

Hardcore Astros fans are making the life-long commitment to support the team by getting tattoos.
Fans shared their Astros ink with KPRC 2. Design features range from past logos to the World Series trophy and rings.
See how these Astros fans are displaying their support for the team forever:
Longtime Astros fan Bobby Merryman says "Through the 100 loses to the 100 wins... will always show love for the Astros."
This fan never wants to forget the Astros' World Series victory.
Hi Orbit!
Danny DeViney says he got this tattoo done right after the World Series win and still needs color ... two years later.
Go Texans! Go Rockets! GO 'STROS!
Ironically, the retro design isn't going out of style.
The logo might be dated but her nail polish colors aren't.
Love for all the Houston teams
He'll never forget when the Astros #EarnedHistory
Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-nana
Things you can never forget about 2017:
1. Hurricane Harvey
2. Astros winning the World Series
How to get a World Series ring when you weren't on the team:
If you know, you know and if you don't then ... it's just an incomplete star.
Trying to figure out who Antonio Vazquez is...
He wears his love for Astros on his sleeve...
