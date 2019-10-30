Astros

Astros fans' best, worst and funniest responses to Game 6 loss, prospect of Game 7 at Minute Maid

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Fans react to game 6 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and The Washington Nationals at Home Plate bar and grill near Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The Nationals won the game 7-2, forcing a Game 7.

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros will take on the Washington Nationals in a Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night, but how are loyal 'stros fans taking it? 

Some are hopeful, others prayerful and still others, just edgy. How do we know? Just take a look at this collection of social media gems featuring the feeling of the moment. Just be aware -- some of these tweets contain expletives.

More Headlines

How about you? What do you think about the way Game 6 went down, and how do you think the Astros will play tonight? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.