Astros fans' best, worst and funniest responses to Game 6 loss, prospect of Game 7 at Minute Maid

Fans react to game 6 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and The Washington Nationals at Home Plate bar and grill near Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. The Nationals won the game 7-2, forcing a Game 7.

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros will take on the Washington Nationals in a Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night, but how are loyal 'stros fans taking it?

Some are hopeful, others prayerful and still others, just edgy. How do we know? Just take a look at this collection of social media gems featuring the feeling of the moment. Just be aware -- some of these tweets contain expletives.

Game 7. We didnt want it, but we got it. Today's the day. It's do or die.



Look, no matter what happens today, I'm proud of our 9, and you should to. Winning 107 games isn't easy. Getting to the #WorldSeries isn't easy. Disappointed? Yes, but I'll ALWAYS have ♥️ for my #Astros! pic.twitter.com/7od09pLuBF — Pσʂƚ$ŹÑ ₩ιɠɠყ™ (@HtownWiggy) October 30, 2019

#Astros #TakeItBack



About Game 6



Yep frustrating but I feel it's because we know game 7 is coming but game 7 will be ours.



We fight it's what we do



All Roads lead to Game 7

My heart Says WIN!!

But My heart doesn't control the game.



See y'all tomorrow.. — Stevie GO Stros ⚾Proud Houston Astros Fan⚾ (@StevieProud) October 30, 2019

Dear Astros,



I know your there

I know your listening



Please wake up them bats.

If not for the city and its fans worldwide...



Just do it to wipe that smile of Sotos face...



Yours sincerely Eager Astros Fans — Stevie GO Stros ⚾Proud Houston Astros Fan⚾ (@StevieProud) October 30, 2019

Aaaaanddddd....

.... I'm all out of predictions



Gotta believe in our boys for Game 7!#Astros #TakeItBack — World Series Lawyer (@Bballlawyer) October 30, 2019

This will either be the happiest day of the year or the worst day because there is no in between.Lets knock the snot out of that baseball and win the title!!Go Astros #Astros — John Pemberton (@johnwp57) October 30, 2019

Friendly reminder that the #Astros are undefeated in WS Game 7s.#TakeItBack #WorldSeries2019 — Billy Gibula (@BillyGibula) October 30, 2019

I am not superstitious at all, but wearing an Astros shirt to work yesterday didn't work, so.... #TakeItBack #Astros pic.twitter.com/rjrSDpvX0y — Keith Chuvala (@kchuvala) October 30, 2019

We may have lost last night, but that won't stop us. #Astros #TakeitBack — murphy 🔮 (@littlemurphyy) October 30, 2019

Regardless of who wins tonight, let's take a moment to thank the Baseball Gods for another great season in the sun. There's nothing quite like the thrill, joy, and drama of baseball. #WorldSeries #Game7 #Astros #Nationals — Kevin Binversie (@kevinbinversie) October 30, 2019

God,



Please please let the bats swing tonight,

Let Springer get some dingers,

Let Altuve show the world again what he is capable of,

Let us repeat the joy we felt in 2017.

Our boys have earned it and we are proud of them.



Amen. #Astros — Lindsey Henry (@LindseyHenry365) October 30, 2019

Well....today is the day ladies & gentlemen. Hats off to the Nats for making this series memorable but let's cut the shit....Stros need to go out and win this. #astros — Brucey (@bbitgol) October 30, 2019

Not going to lie, I slept like ass after that #Astros loss last night. Woke up still with a lot of #sports #anger #toocompetitive



Let's hope tonight is better. Honestly, I don't feel great about it. Doesn't mean I won't live and die with every pitch. #TakeItBack 😡 — Allen Kalkomey (@bizcaddie) October 30, 2019

All these Walgreens fans up in this airport right now can go home #Astros #TakeItBack — smashlei nicole 💟🌈 (@ashlei_nicole__) October 30, 2019

Today is the day #Astros — Meli (@algarcia_11) October 30, 2019

It has been an incredibly fun season that I'll never forget, no matter how tonight turns out. Going to kick off the last day of the season the same way I began opening day; with some Texas coffee and my favorite mug. #Astros #TakeItBack ☕️ pic.twitter.com/jhfi7AbmXx — Mike of House King (@Zepp1978) October 30, 2019

How about you? What do you think about the way Game 6 went down, and how do you think the Astros will play tonight? Let us know in the comments.

