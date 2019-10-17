Astros fan travels from Puerto Rico to watch idol Carlos Correa play in New York

NEW YORK - A dedicated Carlos Correa fan made the journey to New York City from Puerto Rico to watch his idol play in the ALCS.

Correa is one of the best in the majors and just days ago, he hit a walk-off home run in Game 2 of the series.

The Astros star proudly represents his home country and draped the flag on his back moments after winning the 2017 World Series.

Fan and aspiring MLB player Luis Morales, 15, has been following Correa's career and hopes to be just like the Astros shortstop.

“He’s one of the best players of Puerto Rico and he’s an idol in Puerto Rico," Morales said. "He’s an inspiration for me and other players who play as well."

Morales and his dad traveled from Puerto Rico for the chance of a lifetime -- to watch Correa play the Yankees.

KPRC 2 reporter Cathy Hernandez asked Morales, “How long have you been a baseball player?”

“All my life,” he responded.

She asked, “What is your goal? Do you want to be in the majors?”

Morales told Hernandez that was his dream and he wants to be "drafted No. 1, just like Correa."

Morales plays center field for his team in Puerto Rico and even wears No. 1 like Correa. The teen is from the same town and even has the same trainer.

He hopes his hard work can land him in the majors one day, just like his role model.

Morales hopes to meet Correa in the future.

He and his dad are going to Thursday’s game at Yankee Stadium before returning to Puerto Rico on Saturday.

