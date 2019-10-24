Astros fall 0-2 in World Series: What the players are saying

The Houston Astros faced the Washington Nationals during Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston n Oct. 23, 2019.

Houston, TX - An 0-2 start in the World Series isn't ideal, especially with road games ahead in Washington, DC. After the Game 2 loss, we talked to Astros players in the clubhouse. They remain confident, and many of them pointed to being down against the Yankees before winning the World Series two years ago. The players feel they just need a spark to push them to another World Series trophy.

Here is what some of them had to say:

"We know it's a harder task ahead of us," said Justin Verlander. "But we've had our backs against the walls more than once. We're able to turn it around quickly."

"We've lost two games before," said Alex Bregman. "I remember when we lost three in New York and the world was coming to an end. And then, next thing you know, we're in the World Series in '17."​​​​​​​

'We believe in one another," said Michael Brantley. "When we play our brand of baseball, we're really good. We have to make sure we stay focused and play as a team."​​​​​​​

"We're such a great team," said Carlos Correa. "We're not going to let a 2-0 deficit get to us."​​​​​​​

"The confidence and the chemistry between us that it only takes one game or one hit and we'll go from there," said Jose Altuve.

KPRC has a ton of Astros content. You can find more coverage of all things Astros here. #TakeItBack

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.