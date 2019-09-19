Astros could clinch division title as early as Friday night

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros pitches in the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

With the Astros 3-2 victory over the Rangers on Wednesday night, the team clinched a berth in the 2019 postseason. It'll be their fourth trip to the playoffs in the last five seasons.

There was no over-the-top champagne celebration in the clubhouse after the game. That will come when they clinch their division title and that could come as early as Friday night. The team is also among the favorites to have three additional celebrations that would come if they can capture a second World Series title in three series.

Houston's magic number to clinch the American League west division is down to two. Oakland trails Houston by eight games in the division race with both teams enjoying a day off on Thursday.

Any combination of Astros wins and Athletics losses that equals two would give Houston the division crown.

By clinching the division, the Astros would avoid playing in the wild card game, which, of course, is a one-game winner-advances scenario.

Their magic number to clinch the one or two seed in the American League and homefield advantage in the division series is four over the Minnesota Twins.

Houston is also to hoping to have the best record in baseball and homefield advantage throughout the postseason.

Houston (100-53) is one game ahead of the Yankees (99-54) and two games ahead of the Dodgers (98-55) with nine games remaining for each team.

The postseason begins with the National League wild card game on Oct. 1 and the American League wild card game on Oct. 2.

The National League division series begins on Oct. 3 with the American League division series starting on Oct. 4.

Astros Playoff History



• 2018 Lost ALCS to Red Sox (4-1)

• 2017 Won World Series vs Dodgers (4-3)

• 2015 Lost ALDS to Royals (3-2)

• 2005 Lost World Series to White Sox (4-0)

• 2004 Lost NLCS to Cardinals (4-3)

• 2001 Lost NLDS to Braves (3-0)

• 1999 Lost NLDS to Braves (3-1)

• 1998 Lost NLDS to Padres (3-1)

• 1997 Lost NLDS to Braves (3-0)

• 1986 Lost NLCS to Mets (4-2)

• 1981 Lost NLDS to Dodgers (3-2)

1980 Lost NLCS to Phillies (3-2)

