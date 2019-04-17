Astros' Collin McHugh channels his inner Neo with 'Matrix' move to dodge baseball

Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh works against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. - Perhaps just as impressive than the Houston Astros 10-game winning streak was a move made by pitcher Collin McHugh in Tuesday night's game.

McHugh was pitching to the Oakland Athletics' Kendrys Morales when the left-handed batter hit a rope right at McHugh.

Instincts taking over, McHugh tried to dodge the baseball, twisting and bending over backwards as the ball soared toward his head.

McHugh tried to get his glove on the ball as it narrowly missed his chin as he fell to the ground.

Immediately the image of Keanu Reeves' character Neo in 'The Matrix' movies dodging a hail of bullets came to mind, even to the game's umpire Bob Guccione.

According to MLB.com, Guccione said, "You could see [McHugh] just starting to duck out of the way. And [the ball] went right under his chin. And it reminded me exactly of Keanu Reeves and 'The Matrix.' And so I had to go out there and I told him, 'Man, that was just like "The Matrix."' He tells me, 'Was it really? I'll have to look at it after the game.' But at the time, I think he was able to see it up on the board."

McHugh saw the replay too.

"We both turned around and watched it," he told MLB.com.

By doing his best Neo impersonation, McHugh allowed the ball to get past him and into the glove of Carlos Correa, who was able to turn a double play.

The Astros tweeted out video of McHugh's move spliced together with Neo's move. The memes started flying.

WATCH IT BELOW:

No, Neo. I'm trying to tell you that when you're ready, you won't have to.#TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/JFOAcFYuCP — Houston Astros (@astros) April 17, 2019

And a video loop from MLB's Cut 4:

Here’s a 30 second loop of ⁦@Collin_McHugh⁩ entering The Matrix. pic.twitter.com/TVaJOLiOlC — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 17, 2019

McHugh tweeted, "My ring finger says, “Excuse me, that’s a 1-6-3 DP” My jaw says, 🤮"

My ring finger says, “Excuse me, that’s a 1-6-3 DP”



My jaw says, “🤮” https://t.co/pssprcZPyz — Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) April 17, 2019

