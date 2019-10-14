By the numbers: Astros win against Yankees at ALCS Game 2

The Houston Astros celebrate with Carlos Correa after his walk-off solo home run in the 11th inning in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 13, 2019, in Houston.

HOUSTON - It took 11 innings and nearly five hours, but the Houston Astros evened up their American League Championship Series with the New York Yankees at a win apiece.

Carlos Correa sent J.A. Happ's first pitch of the bottom of the 11th inning over the fence in right field and it set off a wild celebration on the field with Correa and his teammates and in the stands with fans who'd created the fantastic atmosphere all night long.

Here are some of the statistical highlights from ALCS Game 2:

- Carlos Correa's walk-off HR was the 9th walk-off win in Astros history (previous, Game 5 of the

2017 WS vs. LAD).

- It's the 4th walk-off HR in Astros postseason history. (previous, Chris Burke in Game 4 of the NLDS in 2005 vs. ATL).​​​​​​​

- It was Correa's 2nd career postseason walk-off hit, both of which have been in game 2 of ALCS play vs. NYY (2017, 2019). He is the 2nd player in club history with multiple walk-off RBI in the postseason, joining Denny Walling (single in Game 2 of the NLDS in 1981 vs. LAD and a sac ﬂy in Game 3 of the 1980 NLCS vs. PHI).​​​​​​​

- With the HR, Correa also now has 27 career postseason RBI, which are the most in club history, surpassing Lance Berkman (26).​​​​​​​

- Justin Verlander struck out 7 batters in the game and has now recorded 187 career postseason strikeouts, which is the 2nd most in MLB history, surpassing Andy Pettitte (183).​​​​​​​

- In Verlander's 7 career postseason starts at Minute Maid Park, he has gone 5-1 with a 2.11 ERA (11ER/47IP) and has a Minute Maid Park record 50 strikeouts.

- George Springer HR was his 1st HR of the 2019 postseason and gave him 12 career postseason HR which are an Astros club record.

- Springer's 10 career postseason HR out of the leadoff spot are the most in major league history.​​​​​​​

- 2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-4 for his 13th multi-hit postseason game, which is tied with Lance Berkman and George Springer for the club record.

