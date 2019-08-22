Astros All-Star reliever Ryan Pressly headed to IL, to undergo knee surgery Friday

Ryan Pressly delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium on July 26, 2019, in St Louis, Missouri.

HOUSTON - The Astros have been hit with another injury.

All-Star reliever Ryan Pressly is headed to the injured list with a right knee issue that will require arthroscopic surgery.

Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow said Pressly will miss four to six weeks.

"He came back and his stuff was good, but his knee wasn’t better,” Luhnow told KPRC 2 Thursday afternoon. "We looked and found more and thought the best way to address it was surgically. He’ll have it (surgery) tomorrow (Friday)."

It's unclear if Pressly will rejoin the team before the playoffs begin.

"Looking at four to six weeks, and hopefully on the front end, he could be back in games at the end of the season. If it’s the latter part, then we would be looking at the postseason,” Luhnow said.

Carlos Correa also recently hit the IL with a lower back issue.

"For Correa, the goal would be the first of September to get him going and into rehab games, then rejoin the team in the final few weeks of the season. We’ll see what happens,” Luhnow said.

