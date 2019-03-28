Astros Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa predict World Series wins in fun MLB promo for season opening day

Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa, as seen in the Major League Baseball promotional video, published on March 27, 2019.

HOUSTON - Houston Astros players Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa star in a Major League Baseball promotional video as the baseball season begins.

The #Letthekidsplay video features Bregman and Correa goofing around with fellow major league stars from the Angels, Yankees Mets, Braves, Indians and Brewers.

As the promo stars, players give boring, canned responses in a press conference setting to the question "What are your predictions for this season?" However, that all changes when Bregman proclaims that "We're going to win this World Series -- and the next one."

Everyone on the players panel turns and Correa adds in Spanish, "And the one after that."

Some Astros highlights in the promo include Correa saying he remembers willing his first ring, and Bregman, wiggling his fingers, saying he only has nine more fingers for the ones he wants to earn.

In dramatic fashion, Bregman also says "MVP" and Correa, shortly after, says "Dynasty."

Watch the full video below and be sure to check out our full KPRC coverage of the Astros season.

🗣 Say it louder for the people in the back. #LetTheKidsPlay pic.twitter.com/NBPdwN1fKH — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2019

