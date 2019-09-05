Astros' Aaron Sanchez faces shoulder surgery, will miss remainder of season

Manager AJ Hinch takes Aaron Sanchez out of the game in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park on August 20, 2019, in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - In Aaron Sanchez's first appearance for the Astros after being acquired at the trade deadline, he tossed six no-hit innings and was part of a combined four-pitcher no-hitter.

After making three more starts, Sanchez is now out for the season due to a right shoulder injury that requires surgery.

Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow said Sanchez will undergo a procedure on his right shoulder and is done for the season.

Luhnow indicated the team should have more information on Sanchez's rehabilitation and return next week.

Sanchez's final start with the Astros was Aug. 20 and lasted just 2.1 innings. He was taken out of the game due to right shoulder discomfort.

Sanchez was expected to compete for a postseason spot in the bullpen, as the team felt his strong fastball and curveball could have been a real asset to them.

