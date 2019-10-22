All the food you can get at Minute Maid Park during the World Series

The Walk-off Nacho Stack is one of the special menu items you'll get at Minute Maid Park during the World Series.

Minute Maid Park is serving up more than just peanuts and Cracker Jacks this World Series!

The park's official food and beverage partner, Aramark, released its World Series menu Monday ahead of Game 1 between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals. Special items were added to Minute Maid favorites to honor big moments of the Astros season, with names like Walk-Off Nacho Stack and #TakeItBack Totchos.

The company says it will have more than 1,500 people, vendors and chefs working around the clock to accommodate the influx of people coming to Minute Maid Park for the World Series.

The amount of food being prepared is also staggering. Aramark says for each game during the World Series, they will serve about:

5,200 hot dogs

3,000 orders of nachos

3,500 soft pretzels

2,200 burgers

5,000 bags of peanuts

7,000 souvenir sodas

11,000 bottles of water

Here's a preview of the food you can eat if you go to one of the World Series home games:

New World Series Menu Items

Walk-Off Nacho Stack at The Market in Center Field: Freshly fried orange tortilla, layered with charro beans, salsa ranchero, crema, pico de gallo, jalapenos and cilantro with a choice of carne asada, pork carnitas or fajita chicken

at The Market in Center Field: Freshly fried orange tortilla, layered with charro beans, salsa ranchero, crema, pico de gallo, jalapenos and cilantro with a choice of carne asada, pork carnitas or fajita chicken #TakeItBack Totchos at Street Eats sections 125 and 408 and Club Level Section 213: Tater tots with burnt pork ends, queso blanco, green onions, pickle chips and BBQ sauce

at Street Eats sections 125 and 408 and Club Level Section 213: Tater tots with burnt pork ends, queso blanco, green onions, pickle chips and BBQ sauce Tableside Fresh Guacamole at The Market in Center Field and Club Level Portable Nacho Carts in sections 210 and 231: Fresh made-to-order guacamole station served with chips

Central Texas Beef Long Bone at Club Level in section 224: Served with choice of sides and Jalapeno Cheese Texas Toast

at Club Level in section 224: Served with choice of sides and Jalapeno Cheese Texas Toast Lobster Quesadilla at Club Level in section 215: With cascabel pepper sauce, lime crema and mango pico de gallo

at Club Level in section 215: With cascabel pepper sauce, lime crema and mango pico de gallo Smoked Prime Rib Sandwich at Club Level section 220: Thinly shaved prime rib, served on a Jalapeno Cheddar Bun and smothered in a gouda beer cheese sauce topped with bacon onion jam and Tabasco fried onion

Other than these new menu items, you can also get regular Minute Maid Park favorites like food from Pluckers Wing Bar, Torchy's Tacos and the much-loved Frito Pie corn dog, lobster corn dog and H-Town dog.

KPRC has a ton of Astros content. You can find more coverage of all things Astros here. #TakeItBack

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.