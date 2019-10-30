Alex Bregman becomes youngest AL player to hit 3 World Series home runs since Mickey Mantle

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Alex Bregman has been on fire during the World Series, and Tuesday night’s Game 6 was no exception.

The third baseman’s first-inning home run lifted Houston to an early lead against the Washington Nationals.

According to MLB Stats, the shot to the Crawford Boxes makes Bregman the youngest American League player to hit three home runs in a World Series since Mickey Mantle in 1956.

Bregman’s first home run of the series came during Game 2, but it was overshadowed by Houston’s stunning 12-3 loss to the Nationals.

His second home run came in Game 4 on Saturday in the form of a grand slam, which led the Astros to an 8-1 win over Washington.

At 25 years and 213 days old, @ABREG_1 is the youngest AL player with 3 HR in a single #WorldSeries since Mickey Mantle in 1956. pic.twitter.com/lIz3OVVLn9 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 30, 2019

In the top of the fifth inning in Game 6, the Nationals' Juan Soto became the youngest player ever to hit three home runs in a single World Series, according to MLB Stats.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that Bregman broke Mantle's record.

