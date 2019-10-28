Yes, superstitious Alex Bregman did wear the same flannel to every World Series game in D.C.

HOUSTON - Alex Bregman might be an outfit repeater but for a good reason; he's trying to win the World Series.
Bregman has worn the same flannel to Games 3, 4 and 5 at Nationals Park, and the Astros won Games 3, 4 and 5.
Bregman does not wash the shirt, his teammate George Springer covers the stench with cologne when they arrive to the field.
When asked if he would wear the flannel to Game 6 on Tuesday, he answered "OH yeah! You'll probably be seeing that shirt."
