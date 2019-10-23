A statue of Jesus in an Altuve jersey? It's happening at one Houston church

Left: Jesus outside Houston's Christ Church Cathedral wearing an Altuve jersey. Right: Gargoyle from Washington National Church wearing a Nationals baseball cap.

HOUSTON - A friendly wager between Houston's Christ Church Cathedral and the District of Columbia's Washington National Cathedral has been gaining traction on social media amid the World Series fever.

The two churches are getting pretty creative. The Houston church, located five blocks away from Minute Maid Park, even dressed a statue of Jesus in the jersey of an Astros star player.

KPRC reporter Bill Barajas got a closer look at the statue Wednesday afternoon.

​​"Whoever loses has to wear the other team's gear at a Sunday morning service in church," was the bet Dean Barkley Thompson, from Houston, made with his counterpart in Washington on Tuesday.

The challenge comes in response to a Facebook post from Washington National Cathedral, which shows several of its gargoyles wearing Nationals baseball caps.

"Bring it on!" responded Dean Randy Hollerith, from the D.C. cathedral, via a Facebook video. "I hope you all get prepared to wear a little bit of red coming up at the end of the season when the Nats are victorious."

Washington National Cathedral has continued to show support for the Nationals on Facebook and even posted a video of popular kids song "Baby Shark" being played on the Cathedrals' organ the morning of Game 1, which Nationals won Tuesday night.

Houston's Christ Church Cathedral is also showing support for its team by posting photos of a Jesus statue decked out in Astros gear.

