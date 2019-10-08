This is how many states are rooting for the Astros this postseason

HOUSTON - Seven states are pulling for the Houston Astros during the Major League Baseball playoffs, according to a map put together by Sports Insider.
The states are: Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
The map is based on Twitter data from over 100,000 fan tweets which included specific hashtags and a geo-tagged location.
The hashtags considered were those used by fans during playoff games such as #TakeItBack, #NextManUp and #LABleedsBlue.
The top three teams with the most support across the country are the Dodgers, the Yankees and the Astros.
Here's the breakdown how many states are supporting each team:
1.) Dodgers; 15 states
2.) Yankees; 12 states
3.) Astros; 7 states
4.) Braves; 5 states
5.) Twins; 4 states
6.) Cardinals; 3 states
7.) Nationals; 3 states
8.) Rays; 1 state
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.