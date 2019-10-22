6-year-old cancer patient meets her hero, Jose Altuve, before Game 1 of World Series

HOUSTON - Abigail Arias, a 6-year-old girl battling cancer, was invited to meet her hero, Astros star Jose Altuve, ahead of the World Series Game 1 on Tuesday.

The Freeport Police Department had already granted her first wish, being sworn in as an honorary officer. In February, Abigail was flown by helicopter with Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey to the police station.

The police department announced the invite on Facebook, saying: "The Freeport Police Department wishing our Astros good luck as they go after the World Series title. Our Officer Abigail has been invited to meet her hero Jose Altuve before the game tonight. Yay Abigail and Go 'Stros!"

Abigail is battling Wilms tumor, a cancer for which her doctors said there is no cure, according to police.

Her parents posted photos and videos of Altuve meeting Abigail where she gifted him with her Relentless Shirt and bracelet.

Ruben Arias posted the following: "Thank you to Jose Altuve for taking the time to meet with Abigail. Abigail gifted him with her Relentless Shirt and he immediately put it on as well as her bracelet. He said he would wear it during the game. A very emotional time and amazing fellowship. Thank you to Twila Carter with the Astros organization that also had a hand in making this happen. Most of all to Octavio Tijerina Jr., because of his Relentlessness to continue to reach to the Astros. Abigail was so excited to have been given this opportunity to. She even asked him if he could hit a home run for her. God bless."

