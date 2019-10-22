5 things to know about what's happening before the first pitch tonight

The 115th Fall Classic between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals starts tonight with Game 1 at Minute Maid Park.

Here are a few things to know:

Moment of silence for umpire Eric Cooper

The MLB will hold a moment of silence for the late 21-year Major League Umpire Eric Cooper before Game 1. Throughout the 2019 World series, the umpiring crew will wear a uniform patch in Cooper's memory.

Nicole Scherzinger performing National Anthem

The National Anthem for Game 1 will be performed by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and panelist on FOX's television competition "The Masked Singer" Nicole Scherzinger. God Bless America will be performed by US Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Doug Rader.

Brian McCann to throw out first pitch

The ceremonial first pitch for Game 1 will be thrown by 2017 World Series Champion Brian McCann to his former teammate Evan Gattis.



Pro Bowl defensive end for the Houston Texans - and Astros fan - JJ Watt, will yell "Play Ball!" prior to the game's first pitch.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston to deliver game ball

Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston will deliver the game ball of Games 1 and 2 to the mound.

Jacquelyn Dominguez, 16, from the Johnny Mitchell Boys & Girls Club will deliver the game ball for Game 1. Her favorite player is Carlos Correa, and she currently plays center field for the JV softball team for Ball High School in Galveston.

Astros plan for Texas Children's Hospital waiting area

As part of the "Fall Classic Legacy Initiative," the Astros will unveil plans for a dedicated waiting space for teens at Texas Children's Hospital prior to Game 2.

This effort is an extension of the longstanding All-Star Legacy Initiative, which has contributed more than $90 million to enrichment projects in All-Star host communities since 1997.







