1/2-off beer? Yes, please! Astros announce return of Thirsty Thursdays, additional giveaways

HOUSTON - Original Thirsty Thursdays are back!

The Astros announced that all beer on tap at the ballpark will be half price from the time gates open until last call for every remaining Thursday home game at Minute Maid Park this season.

New giveaways

The Astros also announced new promotions that have been added to the calendar.

Aug. 20 vs. Detroit Tigers - Combined no-hitter poster to first 10,000 fans

Sept. 17 vs. Texas Rangers - Zack Greinke replica white jersey for all fans

The Aug. 20 giveaway celebrates the Aug. 3 no-hitter against the Mariners. There will also be a special pregame ceremony. The game also falls on T-Shirt Tuesday, where fans are able to upgrade their ticket and receive a "No-Hitter" designed T-shirt. Click here for more information.

Gates open three hours prior to first pitch on giveaway nights.

