'October Reign': Fans flock to team store after Astros clinch AL West Division title

HOUSTON - Fans hit the Astros team store Monday for the official American West Division Champions merchandise.

The Astros took a 13-5 win over the Angels, clinching their third straight title Sunday. To celebrate, fans flocked to the store to pick up their AL West champions gear ahead of the post season.

"They've got some pins, some postseason and division series champion pins," said Betty Neumenn. "They got the little ball that's got the division series on it, so (I'm buying) just some add-ons, some stuff for the display case."

The hottest items were the orange "October Reign" T-shirts and hats the players wore during the postgame celebration Sunday.

"We actually fought to get the postseason locker room T-shirt in orange this year with Major League Baseball," said Tom Jennings, Astros vice president of merchandise. "It's the first time we've ever done that, so it's gonna help us orange out the city."

Houston fans believe the team can go all the way.

"This is a great team. A lot of power in the bats. There's great pitching, so I'm excited," said Neumann when asked about the World Series. "Never guarantee anything. (I) don't want to jinx anything, but yes, (I'm) very hopeful."

The store is scheduled to close at 7 p.m. Monday.

"The demand obviously at postseason time goes up dramatically because everybody wants to wear a piece of the Houston Astros right now, which is great for the organization," Jennings said.

