Miss the Astros? Here's your chance to see our stars this month

HOUSTON - Do you miss the Astros?

If so, you're in luck. The team caravan will be making its rounds starting later this month.

Whethere you're in Houston, Austin, San Antonio or Corpus Christi, the Astros are doing their best to make the team's star players accessible to the fans.

This year's caravan will visit Houston and surrounding cities from Jan. 22 to 24, Austin on Jan. 22, Corpus Christi on Jan. 23 and San Antonio on Jan. 24.

Here is a full schedule of events.

Jan. 22 in west Houston

Astros Players: Tyler White, Brady Rodgers

Astros Broadcaster: Steve Sparks

Chick-fil-A

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Address: 369 South Mason Road in Katy

Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing

Time: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 23155 Katy Freeway in Katy

Details: One-hour autograph session. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only acts as a place holder in line. One autograph item per person as time permits. Players will only sign the provided commemorative Astros Caravan autograph card.

Caravan Jam at The Central Green Park at LaCenterra in Cinco Ranch

Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Address: 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard in Katy

Details: Join us at our Caravan Jam in Katy where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live DJ music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games. This is a free event.

Jan. 24 in north Houston

Astros Players: Jake Marisnick, Tyler White

Astros Broadcaster: Geoff Blum

H-E-B

Time: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Address: 20311 Champion Forest Drive, Spring, TX 77379

Caravan Jam at the Fountains at Waterway Square

Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Address: 31 Waterway Square Place in The Woodlands

Details: Join us at our Caravan Jam in The Woodlands where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games. This is a free event.

Jan. 24 in central Houston

Astros Players: Robinson Chirinos, Tony Kemp

Astros Broadcaster: Steve Sparks

Chick-fil-A

Time: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Address: 5325 South Rice Avenue in Houston

Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Address: 2404 Southwest Freeway in Houston

Details: One-hour autograph session. Players and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only acts as a place holder in line. One autograph item per person as time permits. Players will only sign the provided commemorative Astros Caravan autograph card.

Astroline at Pluckers

Time: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Address: 1400 Shepherd Dr. in Houston

Details: Join us for the weekly Astroline radio show, hosted by Pluckers. This week's broadcaster and guest will be updated soon.

Jan. 22

Astros Players: Kyle Tucker, Josh James, Chris Devenski

Astros Broadcaster: Todd Kalas

Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Address: 1104 C-bar Ranch Trail in Cedar Park

Details: One-hour autograph session. Players and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only acts as a place holder in line. One autograph item per person as time permits. Players will only sign the provided commemorative Astros Caravan autograph card.

Jan. 23

Astros Players: Myles Straw, Max Stassi, Corbin Martin

Astros Broadcaster: Robert Ford

Whataburger

Time: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Address: TBD

Details: Come see your Houston Astros at a participating Whataburger. Note: This is not an autograph session.

Caravan Jam at Whataburger Field

Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Address: 734 East Port Avenue in Corpus Christi

Details: Join us at our Caravan Jam in Corpus Christi where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more. Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games. This is a free event.

Details for the San Antonio stop have not been revealed.

