Miss the Astros? Here's your chance to see our stars this month

HOUSTON - Do you miss the Astros?
If so, you're in luck. The team caravan will be making its rounds starting later this month.
Whethere you're in Houston, Austin, San Antonio or Corpus Christi, the Astros are doing their best to make the team's star players accessible to the fans.
This year's caravan will visit Houston and surrounding cities from Jan. 22 to 24, Austin on Jan. 22, Corpus Christi on Jan. 23 and San Antonio on Jan. 24.
Here is a full schedule of events.
The information below is from the Houston Astros website.
HOUSTON
Jan. 22 in west Houston
Astros Players: Tyler White, Brady Rodgers
Astros Broadcaster: Steve Sparks
Chick-fil-A
Time: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Address: 369 South Mason Road in Katy
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing
Time: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Address: 23155 Katy Freeway in Katy
Details: One-hour autograph session. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only acts as a place holder in line. One autograph item per person as time permits. Players will only sign the provided commemorative Astros Caravan autograph card.
Caravan Jam at The Central Green Park at LaCenterra in Cinco Ranch
Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Address: 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard in Katy
Details: Join us at our Caravan Jam in Katy where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live DJ music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games. This is a free event.
Jan. 24 in north Houston
Astros Players: Jake Marisnick, Tyler White
Astros Broadcaster: Geoff Blum
H-E-B
Time: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Address: 20311 Champion Forest Drive, Spring, TX 77379
Caravan Jam at the Fountains at Waterway Square
Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Address: 31 Waterway Square Place in The Woodlands
Details: Join us at our Caravan Jam in The Woodlands where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games. This is a free event.
Jan. 24 in central Houston
Astros Players: Robinson Chirinos, Tony Kemp
Astros Broadcaster: Steve Sparks
Chick-fil-A
Time: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Address: 5325 South Rice Avenue in Houston
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing
Time: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Address: 2404 Southwest Freeway in Houston
Details: One-hour autograph session. Players and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only acts as a place holder in line. One autograph item per person as time permits. Players will only sign the provided commemorative Astros Caravan autograph card.
Astroline at Pluckers
Time: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Address: 1400 Shepherd Dr. in Houston
Details: Join us for the weekly Astroline radio show, hosted by Pluckers. This week's broadcaster and guest will be updated soon.
AUSTIN
Jan. 22
Astros Players: Kyle Tucker, Josh James, Chris Devenski
Astros Broadcaster: Todd Kalas
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing
Time: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Address: 1104 C-bar Ranch Trail in Cedar Park
Details: One-hour autograph session. Players and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only acts as a place holder in line. One autograph item per person as time permits. Players will only sign the provided commemorative Astros Caravan autograph card.
CORPUS CHRISTI
Jan. 23
Astros Players: Myles Straw, Max Stassi, Corbin Martin
Astros Broadcaster: Robert Ford
Whataburger
Time: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Address: TBD
Details: Come see your Houston Astros at a participating Whataburger. Note: This is not an autograph session.
Caravan Jam at Whataburger Field
Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Address: 734 East Port Avenue in Corpus Christi
Details: Join us at our Caravan Jam in Corpus Christi where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more. Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games. This is a free event.
Details for the San Antonio stop have not been revealed.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.