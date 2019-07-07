Megan Rapinoe starts for USWNT in World Cup final

(CNN) - Megan Rapinoe has been named in the US Women's team starting line-up for Sunday's World Cup final against the Netherlands.

US star, who will captain the USWNT for the final, had missed Tuesday's semifinal against England due to a hamstring injury. Rapinoe has scored 49 goals for the US team.

Lieke Martens had also been an injury doubt with a toe injury for the Netherlands, but the Barcelona forward was included in the Dutch team to start.

French woman Stephanie Frappart is the referee for the final. She was first woman to referee a professional men's game -- in France's Ligue 2 -- before then taking charge of matches in Ligue 1.

USWNT: 1-Naeher; 5-O'Hara, 7-Dahlkemper, 4-Sauerbrunn, 19-Dunn; 8-Ertz, 3-Mewis, 16-Lavelle; 17-Heath, 13-AMorgan, 15-Rapinoe (c)

Subs: 2-Pugh, 6-Brian, 9-Horan, 10-Lloyd, 11-Krieger, 12-Davidson, 14-Sonnett, 18-Harris, 20-Long, 21-Franch, 22-McDonald, 23-Press

Netherlands: 1-Van Veenendaal; 2-Van Lunteren, 6-Dekker, 3-Van der Gragt, 20-Bloodworth; 14-Groenen, 10-Van de Donk, Spitse; 21- Beerensteyn, 9=Miedema, 11-Martens

Subs: 4-Van Dongen, 5-Van es, 7-Van de Sanden, 12-Pelova, 13-Jansen, 15-Kaagman, 16-Kop, 17-Jansen, 18-Kerkdijk, 19-Roord, 22-Van der Most, 23-Geurts

