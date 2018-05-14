Meet the stylist behind Gerald Green's designer braids

HOUSTON - The Western Conference finals start Monday night and the Houston Rockets' Gerald Green will be sporting a new design in his hair.

Sandra Finn with Sandra’s Braids has gotten rave reviews.

“Best hair in the NBA, I like that one. A lot of good compliments. Creative,” she said.

Finn has been braiding hair for a long time, but now, her skills are in the spotlight across the country.

For the last two years, Finn has braided Green’s hair. He visits her every seven to 10 days.

This season, we've seen several designs, even a star to support the Astros, which was Green’s idea. Each design takes 2 1/2 hours.

Sandra went to the Toyota Center this weekend to get it done and now Green’s ready for Game 1.

“I know a lot of customers next week are going to get the rockets in their head, so looking forward to that on a regular person,” she said.

On Saturday, Green said he was letting his hair breath before getting new braids for the series.

Sandra said if they advance, he hopes to get a design of the championship trophy.

