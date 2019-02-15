Meet the 'jersey of the future': NBA commissioner unveils garment fans can change up, as needed

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils the "jersey of the future," on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveiled on Friday what the organization is calling “the NBA jersey of the future.”

The jersey can change the number and the name on the back of the garment. While the color of the jersey will remain the same, the instantaneous number-name transition could help if a favorite player changes teams.

Silver changed a Stephen Curry No. 30 jersey to a Michael Jordan No. 23 jersey.

Adam Silver unveils the NBA jersey of the future. pic.twitter.com/h5GePOwOjx — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2019

The jersey reveal happened at the kick-off for the 2019 All-Star festivities this weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the Bleacher Report.



