BEAUMONT, Texas - It is safe to say this alligator is the Houston Astros' biggest fan, literally.

Gator Country, an alligator and reptile rescue educational facility located in Beaumont, posted this photo of "Big Tex the Gator" wearing an Astros hat on Facebook to show the team support.

Heck with a shark...HOUSTON Astros are Gator 🐊 tuff! From all of the Gator Country Crew and Big Tex...Gooooo Astro's!!! Come on y'all and help us cheer them on!!! Publicado por Gator Country en Martes, 29 de octubre de 2019

Big Tex holds the national record for the largest live-captured nuisance alligator, measuring 13 feet, 8 ½ inches.

