Meet Houston's professional rugby team; Where you can see them this weekend

HOUSTON - Houston now has a professional rugby team.

The Houston SaberCats are playing their inaugural game Saturday at Constellation Field at 7 p.m.

Watch an interview with Justin Fitzpatrick, the head coach, Sam Windsor, the assistant coach, and Matt Trouville, the academy director, in the video above as they discuss the sport, the exhibition game and perception of the sport.

The SaberCats representatives also spoke about comparisons to the NFL, Houston’s diversity, and much more in a Facebook Live interview. Watch it below:

