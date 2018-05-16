Mayor Turner sends encouraging video to Rockets before Game 2

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Tuesday night released a motivational message to the Houston Rockets as the team prepares for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors.

"We are a city of champions," Turner said. "This is your season. This is your moment."

A press release from Turner's office said the Rockets have been important partners in the city's recovery from Hurricane Harvey and that Turner wants the team to know the city is standing with them in the Western Conference finals.



